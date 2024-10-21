Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Takeaways From NFL Week 7 Sunday

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 7 injury tracker: Latest updates on Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson, Brandon Aiyuk, other hurt players
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Lions vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 7 game
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    NFL winners from Week 7, grades for every game, plus 'MNF' picks for Ravens-Buccaneers, Chargers-Cardinals
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    College football rankings: Oregon takes over No. 1, Ohio State up to No. 2 in new CBS Sports 134
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Bucs' Chris Godwin suffers dislocated ankle in final minute of blowout; Todd Bowles explains why WR was in
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Pro Football Hall of Fame trims senior nominees down to 31: Three former quarterbacks make the cut
    CBS Sports18 hours ago
    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields: 'That's why I'm well-compensated'
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Earns power-play assist
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Suffers signifcant injury
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Sent back to AHL
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Texans' Stefon Diggs: Modest output as Stroud struggles
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Yankees vs. Dodgers, World Series schedule 2024: Where to watch MLB playoff games, TV coverage, pitchers
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    LOOK: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets throat-punched by 49ers defender, but officials don't throw flag
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Exits Tuesday's game
    CBS Sports12 hours ago
    Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Coach confirms three-game absence
    CBS Sports16 hours ago
    Virginia basketball coaching search 2024: Candidates, hot board, names to watch from Cavaliers insiders
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Fantasy Football Week 8 Trade Chart & Rest of Season Rankings: Values for Buccaneers, 49ers WRs, plus more
    CBS Sports14 hours ago
    76ers' Joel Embiid, Paul George out for season opener vs. Bucks with timelines unclear for both All-Stars
    CBS Sports22 hours ago
    MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to eliminate 'really questionable' blackouts for in-market streaming
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    2024 World Series schedule: Start date locked in for MLB Fall Classic as Dodgers advance to face Yankees
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Duke basketball recruiting: Four-star PF Nikolas Khamenia commits to Blue Devils, gives them No. 1 2025 class
    CBS Sports14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy