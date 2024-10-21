Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXIA 11 Alive

    Douglasville mom sentenced for child's death

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Defense attorney who filed lawsuit against DA Fani Willis takes stand in open records dispute case
    WXIA 11 Alive1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Lainey Wilson Gets Emotional During Georgia Concert After Spotting A Fan’s “We Survived Helene” Sign In The Crowd
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Throuple allegedly squatting in 'sprawling' Georgia mansion evicted by armed marshals after almost a year
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Witnesses Recall Chaos of Deadly Georgia Dock Collapse, from Lifejackets to a Human Chain: 'It Was Horrible'
    People1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    New video shows response to Gangway Collapse off Sapelo Island
    WXIA 11 Alive1 day ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Falcons QB Kirk Cousins lends support to smoke alarm donation
    WXIA 11 Alive1 day ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Karen Read claims she ‘collapsed’ and ‘didn’t want to be alive’ after learning of cop beau’s death
    New York Post4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Neighbor of Georgia Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Reveals Child Was Often Dropped Off At Her House Covered in Feces
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Atlanta Woman Has Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint by Date: 'He Pets Him Then He Pulled the Gun on Me'
    lawyerherald.com21 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen3 days ago
    YSL Member Mounk Tounk Blames His Eight Children For Plea Deal; Gets Probation Revoked
    allhiphop.com1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes5 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy