Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox13seattle.com

    Chase the Bear loses van, $30K worth of gear in Seattle after van theft

    By Lauren Donovan,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    just here
    22h ago
    this was federal way not Seattle both incidents happened near my house the homeless people are out of control in federal way Washington
    NovelEarthling
    1d ago
    Welcome to Shitattle. Sorry this happened to ya all. I hope you get your equipment back. If you all were illegal aliens, I'm sure the authorities wouldn't replace your gear.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Drug stores slowly disappearing in the U.S.
    fox13seattle.com1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Pilots declared dead in WA Navy Growler jet crash
    fox13seattle.com2 days ago
    Listeria-related recalls spreading
    fox13seattle.com13 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Retirees Are Leaving These 5 Cities in Droves (And Going to These 5 Spots Instead)
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    Washington Sports Wrap: October 21, 2024
    fox13seattle.com1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders removed from the sideline for prime time game in Glendale
    fox13seattle.com20 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy