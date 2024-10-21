Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox29.com

    Kamala Harris sign booby-trapped with shotgun shells raises safety concerns in Virginia

    By Tisha Lewis,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 163
    Add a Comment
    Richard Corbin
    14h ago
    no American is wasting energy on a sighn. real Americans already got the guns primed.
    Nancy
    16h ago
    who ever put up that banner, this message is for you, Being disrespectful will not win you an applause from respectful people, it just goes to show how childish you are.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    You could get paid $2,500 to eat Wawa Gobbler hoagies: Here's how
    fox29.comlast hour
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Delivery drivers are watching their backs after recent violent carjacking
    fox29.com13 hours ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Donald Trump visits McDonald's in Bucks County: Exclusive
    fox29.com2 days ago
    US infant mortality rate rose after overturning of Roe v. Wade, study finds
    fox29.com2 hours ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent6 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Baltimore, Maryland: ‘Brace Yourself for Surprises!’
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    Biltmore Estate announces reopening date after Helene forced closure
    fox29.com2 days ago
    Grim Crime Scene Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Washington Apartment Window
    People4 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Ryan Seacrest Leaves Fans in Tears as He Announces Emotional Foundation News
    goodhousekeeping.com2 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    Woman stuck upside down between boulders for 7 hours retrieving phone
    fox29.com17 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy