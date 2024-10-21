Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTOL-TV

    Man convicted of February shooting of neighbor in west Toledo

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kaiden Wahid
    1d ago
    This just went live right now with
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Spin and Splat is where it's at for young visitors
    WTOL-TV2 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    A new all-you-can-eat restaurant has opened in Toledo, Ohio
    Isla Chiu3 days ago
    Ohio State’s Star Player Was In A Car Accident Over The Bye Week
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Easy knife-sharpening hack? Amanda tries a trend that claims to simplify sharpening your knives
    WTOL-TV2 days ago
    Fake News on Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Bama Loses Safety Keon Sabb for a Bit, SEC Players of the Week
    WTOL-TV1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Crafting a heavenly tiramisu cake with Brianna Stewart | Good Day on WTOL 11
    WTOL-TV2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    CDC investigating E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's
    WTOL-TV18 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy