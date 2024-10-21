Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 13newsnow.com

    Portsmouth shooting Sunday night is officially fatal, another still being investigated downtown

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Markas Flood
    1d ago
    This needs to stop 😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    '16 & Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Cause of Death Revealed
    TMZ1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    The Blues Keep Impressing| 4-3 Win Over Canes Reaction
    13newsnow.com1 day ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Tropics Update: Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Caribbean
    13newsnow.com2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Black Student Left To Die After Collapse At School: Lawsuit
    BIN: Black Information Network4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Killer's chilling confession to stabbing Virginia mom after leaving family in torment for 30 years
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech is seen inside Miami halfway house after release from federal prison
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy