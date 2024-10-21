semafor.com
Trump holds edge with Arab Americans: poll
By Morgan Chalfant,1 days ago
By Morgan Chalfant,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 64
Add a Comment
Teresa Smith
17h ago
Joe Smith
22h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com1 day ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
The Independent22 hours ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times4 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite7 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
san.com1 day ago
‘Panic, He’s Going to Win!’ Five Top Journalists Discuss 2024 Predictions And The Candidates’ Closing Messages
Mediaite1 day ago
Business Insider2 days ago
NBC News2 days ago
semafor.com21 hours ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
David Heitz13 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
azpm.org1 day ago
POLITICO1 day ago
The Hill19 hours ago
semafor.com21 hours ago
Polling guru Nate Silver says latest polling 'pretty negative' for Harris as Trump gains momentum nationally
Fox News2 days ago
In Touch Weekly1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
semafor.com2 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.