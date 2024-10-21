Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX 28 Spokane

    DeSantis using state money, time and his power to fight abortion rights measure

    By BRENDAN FARRINGTON - Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Florida Among The Most Unsafe States In The Nation, According To A Recent Study
    L. Cane1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena1 day ago
    White Man Caught On Viral Video Following Black Teen In Neighborhood Fired
    BIN: Black Information Network1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1001 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Spokane International Airport receives federal grant for upgrades
    FOX 28 Spokane1 day ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Raffensperger says Republican voting claims will ‘really hurt’ GOP turnout
    The Hill2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy