Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Click10.com

    Pedestrian hospitalized in Aventura crash

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    Click10.com22 hours ago
    Hurricane tracker on Oscar path: Spaghetti models, possible impacts to Cuba, Florida
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Taylor Swift Says Crowd Reaction to Her 'Brand New Dress' at Miami Show Is 'Really Fun': 'Makes Me Happy'
    People3 days ago
    This Florida Flea Market Covers 55-Acres With Over 700 Merchants On-Site
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    What Autopsy Found in 'Nightmare' Death of 71-Year-Old Grandfather Discovered in Nursing Home Closet
    People1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Jason Kelce ‘caught in 4K’ apparently falling asleep at Taylor Swift concert as fans laugh at Philadelphia Eagles icon
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1001 day ago
    Oscar on the way out, tropical Atlantic takes a breather
    Click10.com1 day ago
    Get cracking during Stone Crab season at these must visit restaurants
    FanSided2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story1 day ago
    West Miami parents ask for public's help finding their missing 14-year-old daughter
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy