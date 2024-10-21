Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 13 WHAM

    Victim's sister glad Wyoming County murder suspect is in custody, nearly 1 year later

    By Carleigh Minor,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Sharon Mehlenbacher
    1d ago
    She certainly did not deserve that! Hopefully he goes away for the rest of his life and the family gets the justice they deserve.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cheektowaga Police release more details on abduction outside Walden Galleria
    WBEN 930AM2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    CDC probes E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders in 10 states
    13 WHAM21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy