Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HometownLife.com

    South Lyon police chief: Officer's quick actions prevented fire catastrophe

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Savana Lopez
    1d ago
    she is really about the only good cop in south lyon! Good job!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter12 hours ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent7 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Lizzo blasted for touting a Harris win will make US ‘like Detroit’: ‘Everything is about to collapse’
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    ‘Just not fair’: Michigan mom speaks out after Grand Valley State University sends son $84K bill for FOIA files he requested — about an investigation he’s involved in
    moneywise.com1 day ago
    Michigan high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
    High School On SI1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    2 women dead, girl injured in off-road vehicle crash in Oakland County
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Montana father camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say
    New York Post6 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Man rescued after trying to swim to Canada across the Detroit River Monday morning
    WWJ News Radio1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Aidan Hutchinson’s House in Plymouth, Michigan: A Closer Look at His Luxury Property
    strangebuildings.com7 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Public defender alleges harassment, discrimination at Plymouth's 35th District Court
    HometownLife.com1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy