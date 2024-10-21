Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wbrc.com

    Legislation passed to enhance infrastructure funding for Alabama’s waterways

    By WBRC Digital Staff,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    S. R. Elliott
    1d ago
    Spend that Federal Pork and brand it as your own!
    Xavier Garcia
    1d ago
    How about instead of building that damn bridge to nowhere you come over here and you fix these roads on County Road six in Hefen Alabama Mema you tried driving on these damn roads put that infrastructure money to use where it was designed to be used not to help your rich friends in the future
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Sports Illustrated Resort proposal heads back to the drawing board following public concerns from the Tuscaloosa community
    wbrc.com12 hours ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey posts message to Texas fans after throwing bottles against Georgia
    247Sports1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Once-abandoned KY pup named finalist in Farm Bureau’s 2024 Farm Dog of the Year competition
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Fact Check: AOC Said Jan. 6 Rioters Could've Raped or Killed Her. Some Claim She Wasn't Even at the Capitol
    Snopes1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy