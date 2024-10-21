Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    A look into Trump's recent rhetoric focusing on revenge and threats

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 39
    Add a Comment
    Redhead75
    1d ago
    NPR has become a leftist news source. They need to change their name National Democrats party.
    Machel
    1d ago
    trump need to be arrested for a domestic terrorism with what he has said about fema and harrissing fema
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost7 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump Makes Outrageous Comment To Parents Of School Shooting Victims
    HuffPost5 days ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Trump plan would make Social Security insolvent in just 6 years, budget group says
    CNBC1 day ago
    Social Security Just Announced a Cost-of-Living Increase—Here’s How Much You’ll Get
    Reader's Digest4 days ago
    Harris-Trump polls tighten, but PredictIt and Polymarket tell a different story
    Fortune8 days ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent7 days ago
    'His brain is so broken': Trump labeled 'not well' after new verbal slip-up at town hall
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The race is so close. Here's what happens if there's a 269-269 Electoral College tie
    NPR2 days ago
    Last Meal of Alabama Death Row Inmate Who Gave Up Appeal, Welcomed His Own Execution Revealed
    lawyerherald.com4 days ago
    Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Newsom on new Trump nickname: ‘What an embarrassment’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    For the first time in decades, we have a new kind of schizophrenia drug
    NPR8 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    GOP ads on transgender rights are dominating airwaves in the election's closing days
    NPR4 days ago
    Trump tax plans could exempt 93 million Americans from income taxes
    CNBC1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Trump’s ex-chief of staff warns his former boss would rule like a ‘fascist’
    NPR28 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy