Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Kait 8

    Crews put out multiple grass fires, scene cleared

    By K8 Newsdesk,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father accused of killing man he found with 14-year-old daughter could use ‘heat of passion’ defense
    New York Post7 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Here’s How Much It Costs To Replace A Toyota EV Battery
    Top Speed3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Doctor’s license suspended over allegations of ‘perverse’ conduct
    NewsNation2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Embattled Southern Baptist Church Proposes Bylaws Restricting Members’ Speech
    julieroys.com5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Scientists shocked by rediscovery of giant ‘ghost fish’ thought to be extinct
    Kait 822 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after ‘giant wave’ swept beachgoers away from Hawaii shore
    The Independent4 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Overnight blaze at industrial site
    BBC4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy