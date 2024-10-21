Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSOC-TV

    Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk out for season with ACL, MCL injury in loss to Chiefs

    By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Saints, Alvin Kamara reportedly agree to $24.5M contract extension
    WSOC-TV16 hours ago
    A big question surrounding Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury: How much of his salary is insured by the Browns?
    WSOC-TV2 days ago
    Stefon Diggs gets into heated altercation with Packers, Jaire Alexander: 'I'm never the bigger person'
    WSOC-TV2 days ago
    David Montgomery leaves Lions-Vikings games with knee injury
    WSOC-TV2 days ago
    Buying or selling Week 7 storylines: Russell Wilson, Drake Maye, Anthony Richardson | Football 301
    WSOC-TV17 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Your Call: When do you pull a QB mid-game?
    WSOC-TV1 day ago
    New York Liberty win first WNBA championship, beating Minnesota 67-62
    WSOC-TV2 days ago
    New York Mets 2024 offseason preview: Can Francisco Lindor and Co. keep up in the loaded NL East?
    WSOC-TV2 days ago
    Panthers: QB Andy Dalton involved in car accident with family in Charlotte
    WSOC-TV17 hours ago
    LeBron James and Bronny make history: Lakers duo become 1st father-son pair to play together in NBA history
    WSOC-TV12 hours ago
    Pelicans, Trey Murphy III reportedly agree on four-year, $112M rookie contract extension
    WSOC-TV1 day ago
    TGL announces full schedule for indoor golf league, running from January through March
    WSOC-TV2 days ago
    Christian Pulisic scores mind-bending Olimpico goal in Champions League play to put Milan up over Brugge
    WSOC-TV21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy