Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    Jalen Suggs, Magic reportedly agree to five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension

    By Kurt Helin,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    NFL suspends Commanders’ Kevon Seymour six games for PED violation
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Warriors, Moses Moody reportedly agree to three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Todd Bowles: We’re comfortable with who we have after Mike Evans, Chris Godwin injuries
    NBC Sports16 hours ago
    Three-Point Stance: Signing Day, top classes, sneaky Syracuse
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels questionable to return with rib injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson carted off the field with right leg injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 College Football Playoff projection: Lions, Tigers and Hoosiers land bids
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Bill Belichick on Jerod Mayo: When you criticize players publicly, it doesn’t always go over well
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    Browns drop Jameis Winston to No. 3 QB, Dorian Thompson-Robinson up to No. 2
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Sunday Aftermath: Aiyuk’s injury, QB struggles, the Cleveland situation and more
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Down 41-24, failed two-point attempt short-circuited potential Tampa Bay comeback bid
    NBC Sports9 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born Dodgers ace who inspired ‘Fernandomania,’ has died at age 63
    NBC Sports9 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Runner-up finish at Las Vegas a ‘dagger’ to Christopher Bell
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Winners, losers after Las Vegas Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy