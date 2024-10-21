Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    Kevin Stefanski declines to address whether Deshaun Watson will return as starting QB

    By Mike Florio,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    NAPTWIST
    1d ago
    does it make a difference what you say anymore 🧐
    Sammie
    1d ago
    Damn, the whole team needs an adjustment. Pee Wee football is better watching than the Browns, so it ain’t only Watson, he is giving his all, the team needs to do the same.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    LOOK: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets throat-punched by a 49ers defender, but officials don't throw a flag
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders Has Message for Deshaun Watson After Browns QB Suffers Injury
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: “We went for the dollars”
    NBC Sports11 hours ago
    New Raiders owner Tom Brady had pregame interview with Patrick Mahomes
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jayden Daniels questionable to return with rib injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson carted off the field with right leg injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Report: Deshaun Watson Considering 2 Options After Tearing Achilles
    The Spun2 days ago
    For first home game since Week 3, Deshaun Watson gets booed loudly
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
    NBC Sports23 hours ago
    Diontae Johnson: I’m frustrated, but I can’t play every position, make every play
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Bill Belichick on Jerod Mayo: When you criticize players publicly, it doesn’t always go over well
    NBC Sports19 hours ago
    Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Three-Point Stance: Signing Day, top classes, sneaky Syracuse
    NBC Sports19 hours ago
    Runner-up finish at Las Vegas a ‘dagger’ to Christopher Bell
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 College Football Playoff projection: Lions, Tigers and Hoosiers land bids
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born Dodgers ace who inspired ‘Fernandomania,’ has died at age 63
    NBC Sports11 hours ago
    OPINION | We haven’t heard the last of Deegan’s ‘concentration camp’ gaffe
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Ricky Pearsall makes his debut
    NBC Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy