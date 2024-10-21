Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MMA Fighting

    Boxing’s worst nightmare: MMA prospect knocks out opponent with vicious head kick, gets DQ’d

    By MMA Fighting Newswire,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Josh Edwards
    2h ago
    he was getting his ass kicked by the Boxer that is why he did that what a worm
    Doug Paquette
    2h ago
    ban from boxing..try mma
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘The Closest Thing to Floyd Mayweather’ knocked out again
    worldboxingnews.net2 days ago
    UFC Strawweight Diana Belbita Rips Fans Over ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Dirty’ Comments On Her Recent Photo
    MiddleEasy1 day ago
    Conor McGregor pokes fun at Ilia Topuria for imitating antics
    MMA Fighting1 day ago
    Gymnast Olivia Dunne Highlights Her Flexible ‘Talent’ In Bed
    thenerdstash.com17 hours ago
    ‘UFC 308 Countdown’ video
    MMA Fighting2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com7 days ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff18 hours ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Conor McGregor's whopping net worth after years out of the octagon
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Italian Surfer Dies After Being Impaled by Needlefish in Mentawais
    The Inertia2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Shanna Moakler Puts on a Busty Show for Fans: ‘Playing Hard to Forget’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Women’s darts champ Beau Greaves admits she’s not looking forward to facing Luke Littler and Co in £150,000 Grand Slam
    The US Sun1 day ago
    18-year old pro hockey player Tyler Totten has been arrested after the death of a 41-year-old
    bruinsinsider.com1 day ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    MMA fighter Andre Mussi dies suddenly at 48 after collapsing following training session
    The US Sun5 hours ago
    ‘It’s Disgusting’: As Diddy Awaits Trial, Corey Feldman Shares Thoughts On The Rapper And Other ‘Scumbags’ Facing Legal Action
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    Muhammad Mokaev now faces Rogerio Bontorin at ADXC 6 main event
    MMA Fighting1 day ago
    Mysterious washed-up sea creature gives people 'nightmares' and leaves them theorizing Loch Ness monster connection
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber14 days ago
    On to the Next One: What’s next for Francis Ngannou? Plus matches to make after UFC Vegas 99
    MMA Fighting1 day ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Daiane Silva still hospitalized after botched Bellator London weight cut led to coma
    MMA Fighting2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy