Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • villages-news.com

    Intoxicated girlfriend arrested in jealous battle over phone

    By Staff Report,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Yael Chaya Sian
    1d ago
    what a woose..seriously...though that is red flags
    NatureBreak30
    1d ago
    A keeper
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-Sheriff's Sergeant Allegedly Stages Suicide In Killing Of Wife, Who Was A Lieutenant
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Florida Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend By Zipping Him In Suitcase Takes Stand
    TooFab17 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com23 hours ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Florida Hospital Tried to Cover NICU Nurse's Fatal Mistake, Lawsuit Alleges
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Citrus County, Florida, restaurants with the most violations in the last 30 days
    Gary Smith2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats3 days ago
    Playboy Was Once Valued at $2 Billion. Now Hugh Hefner's Son Has a Plan to Buy It Back for a Fraction of That.
    Entrepreneur1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    This infamous Florida home is lurking in the woods — and it’s got a dark past
    Bungalower1 day ago
    'She was disrespecting me': Man who stabbed ex-boss, buried her in trash can and slept with her body outside bedroom window learns fate
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Florida has built 77,000 new homes in high-risk flood areas
    Housing Wire1 day ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1001 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena1 day ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy