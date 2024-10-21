Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • flaglerlive.com

    Matters of Temper Dominate Palm Coast Mayoral Candidates Cornelia Manfre’s and Mike Norris’s Final Clash

    By FlaglerLive,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    After More Than 70 Years, Major Hardware Brand Files for Bankruptcy
    Akeena4 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena1 day ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy