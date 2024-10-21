HuffPost
Lindsey Graham Was Asked About ‘Fascist’ Donald Trump And Lost It
By Lee Moran,2 days ago
By Lee Moran,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 7
Add a Comment
Katherine Wilton
1d ago
Michael Owen
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent1 day ago
‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
Mediaite6 days ago
HuffPost18 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite2 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Latin Times1 day ago
The New Republic6 days ago
DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
Fox News4 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
The Independent5 days ago
HuffPost1 day ago
HuffPost4 hours ago
Fox News29 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
CNN6 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
HuffPost20 hours ago
Raw Story17 hours ago
HuffPost23 hours ago
DeSantis Was Directly Behind Ominous Threats To TV Channels Over Pro-Choice Ads, Former Official Says
HuffPost1 day ago
HuffPost22 hours ago
HuffPost20 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
The New Republic6 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.