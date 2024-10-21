Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Lindsey Graham Was Asked About ‘Fascist’ Donald Trump And Lost It

    By Lee Moran,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Katherine Wilton
    1d ago
    Don't need to finish reading. Lindsay kissed his butt! AGAIN
    Michael Owen
    1d ago
    Racists.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent1 day ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost7 days ago
    ‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost18 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    'What the hell?' Lindsey Graham melts down after general calls Trump 'fascist to the core'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Trump Reveals First Targets on Military Hit List in Shocking Interview
    The New Republic6 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
    Fox News4 days ago
    Transcript: Trump’s Bizarre Stunt at McDonald’s Blows Up in His Face
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump spills details about Barron’s dating life – and cracks joke about Melania’s nickname for son
    The Independent5 days ago
    Democrats Bought A Billboard In This Republican Texas County. Then Something Funny Happened.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    ‘It’s hard to even focus’: MAGA TV host says Kamala Harris makes her ‘so upset’
    Raw Story1 day ago
    The Odds Are Against You If You’re Not A 6-Foot-Tall Man — Here’s How
    HuffPost4 hours ago
    Trump reveals which US rival will be his first phone call if re-elected
    Fox News29 days ago
    Voices: I’m a former McDonald’s fry cook. Truthfully, Trump did an OK job
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
    CNN6 days ago
    Obama Says Trump 'Ignored' Pandemic Playbook He Gave To Him
    HuffPost2 days ago
    How Cheyenne Roundtree Became An Essential Voice In The Sean Combs Case
    HuffPost20 hours ago
    Lara Trump admits ex-president's McDonald's visit was 'stunt' after hairnet complaints
    Raw Story17 hours ago
    At 44, I'm Starting To Become Invisible To Men. Here's What I Didn't Expect To Feel.
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    PAC paying Trump's legal fees has run out of cash — with $3M in debt: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    DeSantis Was Directly Behind Ominous Threats To TV Channels Over Pro-Choice Ads, Former Official Says
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Trump Hawks $100 'MAGADonald's' T-Shirts
    HuffPost22 hours ago
    Young Women Are Shifting Left At Historic Rates. Here’s Why That’s So Striking.
    HuffPost20 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Trump Cruelly Selects Next Victims to Lose Rights via Executive Order
    The New Republic6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy