    • freightwaves.com

    Saia to open 3 terminals in October, pushing 2024’s count to more than 20

    By Todd Maiden,

    1 days ago
    Illinois carrier lays off most of its company drivers
    freightwaves.com1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    Benchmark diesel price reverses course in biggest 1-week drop in 10 months
    freightwaves.com1 day ago
    International Paper to close facilities in 4 states, lay off hundreds
    packagingdive.com1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Ohio State’s Star Player Was In A Car Accident Over The Bye Week
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Norfolk Southern releases third-quarter financial results
    freightwaves.com1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Norfolk Southern, electrical workers announce tentative contract deal
    freightwaves.com20 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

