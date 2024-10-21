Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    Long: Team motto resonates with Joey Logano in quest for a 3rd NASCAR Cup title

    By Dustin Long,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Homestead
    NBC Sports3 hours ago
    Denny Hamlin rages at 'horrible' pit crew as NASCAR playoff hopes take hit
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Winners, losers after Las Vegas Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Runner-up finish at Las Vegas a ‘dagger’ to Christopher Bell
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Report: Deshaun Watson considering two options for repairing his ruptured Achilles
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels ruled out for remainder of Sunday’s game
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    ‘Skating saved me': Kévin Aymoz delivers emotional performance, reaction at Skate America
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Jordan Love: You have to be aggressive and learn from mistakes
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    Bill Belichick on Jerod Mayo: When you criticize players publicly, it doesn’t always go over well
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Three-Point Stance: Signing Day, top classes, sneaky Syracuse
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 College Football Playoff projection: Lions, Tigers and Hoosiers land bids
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Jerry Jones visits again with radio hosts he threatened to fire
    NBC Sports22 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sunday Aftermath: Aiyuk’s injury, QB struggles, the Cleveland situation and more
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy