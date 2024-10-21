Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • navalnews.com

    US Navy F-35B successfully lands aboard JS Kaga for the first time

    By Kosuke Takahashi,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Gates donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—And it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune14 hours ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    North Korean special forces sent to Russia trained for U.S. hostage-taking missions
    koreadailyus.com1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Propmech Ready to Provide More Vessels to Philippine Navy, Marines
    navalnews.com1 day ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun1 day ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Guam gets US first Aegis Ashore system that can kill multiple missiles at once
    Interesting Engineering18 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Navy identifies 2 killed in fighter jet crash as aviators from California
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    John Wayne hired the remarkable soldier who brought the remains of the Unknown Soldier back to America as an advisor on 'Sands of Iwo Jima'
    War History Online1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    U.S. Navy Resumes At-Sea Testing of BAE Systems’ Hypervelocity Projectile
    navalnews.com2 days ago
    Trump Cruelly Selects Next Victims to Lose Rights via Executive Order
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Trump's Social Security plan could lead to 33% benefits cut: Analysis
    CBS News1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Iran aided Russia against Ukraine. Now it needs to call in the favor
    CNBC2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy