    Golden argues US should impose more tariffs. Here’s where other congressional candidates stand.

    By Emma Davis,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 5
    Scott Carter
    1d ago
    Tarriffs are taxes and country's do NOT pay them, businesses do and guess who pays them? YOU!!! Jared, stop pandering and grow a.spine please and maybe have a real solution to whatever you are trying to do?
    Andrew Cool
    1d ago
    we should not.
    View all comments
