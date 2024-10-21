Open in App
    Threats, door-knocking and restraining orders: Inside Ron DeSantis’s war on abortion rights in Florida

    By Alex Woodward,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 7
    rockcandymtns
    1d ago
    fascism. The once gop is desperate. Criminal coercion.
    judy van coevering
    1d ago
    roevember is coming!!! we won't be bullied or denied... vote for real freedom.... vote for choice!!!
