Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 9to5Mac

    Apple releases RC updates for visionOS 2.1, tvOS 18.1, more

    By Ryan Christoffel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 will have a waitlist, here’s how to jump the line
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    iOS 18.2 beta: How to make your own emoji with Genmoji on iPhone
    9to5Mac55 minutes ago
    Deals: 46mm Jet Black Apple Watch Series 10 $399 + gold models, first leather iPhone 16 Camera Control case, more
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    iOS 18.2 brings Apple Intelligence support to more regions
    9to5Mac4 hours ago
    This is how Apple’s handling privacy with iOS 18.2’s ChatGPT integration
    9to5Mac40 minutes ago
    iOS 18.2 beta 1: Every new feature and change
    9to5Mac33 minutes ago
    Apple reminds us that the new iPad mini is available today
    9to5Mac8 hours ago
    Report: Apple slashes iPhone 16 orders by 10 million units, but Pro sales look strong
    9to5Mac5 hours ago
    New iPad mini reviews: Jelly scrolling is fixed (probably)
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    iOS 18.2 beta release: When to expect the next update
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    watchOS 11.1 RC available now, with public launch next week
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    MagSafe Monday: LISEN phone holder is a must-have travel accessory for frequent fliers
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    New AirPods Pro hearing health features launching next week, here’s a first look
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta 1 now available with new Apple Intelligence features
    9to5Mac4 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Apple @ Work Podcast: JNUC recap
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Apple Watch Series 10 after one month: It’s the anti-Ultra model
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Can we ever trust photos again, in an AI age? Apple and others working the problem
    9to5Mac8 hours ago
    iPhone roadmap is ‘most ambitious in the product’s history,’ per John Ternus
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Report: M4 MacBook Air on track for early 2025 as Mac Studio faces slight delay
    9to5Mac3 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Astropad launches Bookcase to turn iPhone into a comfortable and smart page-turner
    9to5Mac3 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Like iPhone, Apple Watch may soon be a car key for Tesla drivers
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Why the Apple Intelligence delays? What about the new Siri? Craig Federighi explains [Video]
    9to5Mac10 hours ago
    Apple @ Work: UNAS Pro delivers a modern-day NAS that’s so easy to use, you’ll swear it’s a Time Capsule
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    macOS Sequoia 15.1 RC version now available, launching next week
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Apple CEO Tim Cook details his 4 a.m. morning routine
    9to5Mac2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy