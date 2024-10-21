Open in App
    New Wayne County Jail faces class-action lawsuit over unlawful detentions, dangerous conditions

    By Steve Neavling,

    1 days ago
    NewsWeak
    1d ago
    Sniveling Neavling. Doing the lawd's work for plaintiffs attorneys. Turn this mess over to the feds. Allege federal civil rights violations. Watch how fast Wayne County cleans that mess up.
    David Sherman
    1d ago
    county has taken on to much jailing of cities in the metro and cities need to take back temp housing for their arrested.. Not only that the system has failed with these out of state companies that have not now and on the past provided failed computers systems for payroll and now these legal procedures...MR. EVANS GET IT TOGETHER
