Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pew Research Center

    Most U.S. voters say immigrants – no matter their legal status – mostly take jobs citizens don’t want

    By Sahana MukherjeeJens Manuel Krogstad,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 387
    Add a Comment
    Verizon Customer
    9m ago
    Immigrants need to come over legally...I feel that they are hard-working people with good work ethics....But they need to get green cards like the ones who came over legally and become citizens...
    Rich P
    19m ago
    lies
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deporting All 11 Million Unauthorized Immigrants in the U.S. Would Cost Over $200 Billion
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent6 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    No Social Security Payment in December—Here’s Why and How It Will Impact You
    Woman's World1 day ago
    By the numbers: The U.S. states where immigrants are moving
    Axios4 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    A Pennsylvania town is thriving with Haitian immigrants – and is the latest target of Republican hate
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Trump plan would make Social Security insolvent in just 6 years, budget group says
    CNBC2 days ago
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Life expectancy dropped the most in these US states
    Talker2 days ago
    Trump's Social Security plan could lead to 33% benefits cut: Analysis
    CBS News2 days ago
    Fact Check: Quaker Oats Announced Aunt Jemima Will Return to Syrup Bottles in 2025?
    Snopes19 hours ago
    By 2052, Immigrant Workers Will Be the Only Source of Labor Force Growth in the U.S. Economy, Study Shows
    Latin Times2 days ago
    11 million illegals would have become citizens under bill that Kamala Harris promoted
    Fox News3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Haitian migrants in Alabama ‘are scared ... just to leave the house’
    AL.com2 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People2 days ago
    Trump tax plans could exempt 93 million Americans from income taxes
    CNBC2 days ago
    More immigrants are under surveillance by ICE's Chicago field office than ever, data analysis finds
    Chicago Public Radio3 days ago
    Yes, Democrats spent FEMA money on illegal immigrants
    WashingtonExaminer17 days ago
    Violent gangs are re-emerging to challenge America’s law enforcement agencies
    apbweb.com1 day ago
    Exclusive: In new poll, US Jews say Trump more supportive of Israelis but Harris better on Gaza war
    The Forward7 days ago
    The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
    The Independent6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy