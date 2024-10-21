Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • seattleschild.com

    Wildlife department sends out coyote warning

    By Cheryl Murfin,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 32
    Add a Comment
    John Austin
    7h ago
    Smoke a pack a day.
    ryan
    15h ago
    A little late don’t you think? How many neighborhood cats have gone missing? We see countless posts in our neighborhood page for missing cats and it’s heartbreaking, especially when there’s been coyote sightings in that area.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Walmart horror as female worker, 19, is found dead inside a superstore
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter21 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Costco Black Friday 2024 Ad (Plus Pre-Black Friday Sale!)
    frugalhotspot.com3 days ago
    Multiple People Killed In Shocking Small Town Murder
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Woman gives squirrel something to eat daily - the rodent comes back with a surprise treat and leaves it at her door
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Retirees Are Leaving These 5 Cities in Droves (And Going to These 5 Spots Instead)
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    Woman, 32, mysteriously drops dead feet from her home while walking dog & family didn’t find out until 6 days later
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say
    NBC News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Who Killed Woman Found Inside Suitcase at Homeless Camp? Police Just Charged a Suspect
    People4 days ago
    Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Fox News Decision Desk Chief Predicts When We'll Know The Winner
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Costco’s Best-Selling Bakery Item Is Changing—and Fans Are Rioting
    Allrecipes.com3 days ago
    Longtime family restaurant chain abruptly shuts down all Oregon locations leaving future in doubt
    Golden Gate Media3 hours ago
    Washington Spot Crowned 'Most Sinfully Delicious Bakery' In The State
    KJR 95.7 The Jet21 days ago
    Why Phoebe Should Come Back From the Dead on Bold and the Beautiful
    soaphub.com5 days ago
    Camera Captures Haunting Photos of King Charles Standing Alone in Front of a Fire
    PureWow2 days ago
    Italian Surfer Dies After Being Impaled by Needlefish in Mentawais
    The Inertia3 days ago
    Wet weekend: Storm to hammer Northwest with rounds of rain, gusty winds and even some snow
    AccuWeather8 hours ago
    Officials prepare for looming danger threatening to consume coastal community: 'A race against nature'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Sensational Restaurant Katsu Burger Named Best Fast-Food Spot in Washington
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post7 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy