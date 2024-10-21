Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hcplive.com

    Oral Semaglutide Reduces MACE Risk in People With Type 2 Diabetes and CVD

    By Victoria Johnson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oral semaglutide prevents CV events in people with diabetes and heart disease, CKD
    healio.com2 days ago
    Novo Nordisk's oral diabetes drug cuts heart-related risks by 14% in study
    ksl.com2 days ago
    Breakthroughs in Diabetic Kidney Disease
    labroots.com3 days ago
    How fruits and nuts fight diabetes
    rolling out2 days ago
    New Diabetes Treatment Eliminates Need for Insulin in Most Patients
    ExtremeTech2 days ago
    Atorvastatin oral tablet interactions: Alcohol, medications, and other factors
    Medical News Today1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    The A1C Reference Range: Empower Your Health
    diabetesknow.com4 days ago
    Here’s How Much It Costs To Replace A Toyota EV Battery
    Top Speed3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Thousands of Farmers Could Unknowingly Face Federal Fines or Jail Time
    aginfo.net2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia6 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    4 side hustles for nurses: One can pay as much as $431 per hour
    CNBC4 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time disrupts sleep and productivity for weeks
    homenewshere.com2 days ago
    Seeing More Than HIV: Why “Patient Reported Outcomes” Matter
    hcplive.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Incident Migraine is Linked to Healthy Cardiovascular System
    hcplive.comlast hour
    Clinical Quiz: Diagnosing, Managing Common Focal Liver Lesions
    hcplive.com1 day ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 hours ago
    Adding Depression to Cardiovascular Risk Scores Offers Minimal Predictive Benefit
    hcplive.com2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Schizophrenia Tied to 4-Fold Increase in Sudden Cardiac Death Risk
    hcplive.com9 hours ago
    Joel A. Pearlman, MD, PhD: Phase 2a Data on Oral RZ402 for DME
    hcplive.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy