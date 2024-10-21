Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KITV.com

    Voting underway in Hawaii: Ballots mailed to registered voters

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    808 Voice
    22h ago
    Trump 2024Kimo 2024
    Fharris
    1d ago
    do both. claim you never got a receipt showing mail received.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    ‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Sulfur Banks Trail to close for repairs at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
    KITV.com2 days ago
    Hawaii, Utah, Missouri, Wisconsin kick off in-person early voting
    Fox News1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News2 days ago
    Halloween candy prices spike amid cocoa supply challenges in Hawaii
    KITV.com2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Longtime Hawaii store named Best Fast Food Spot in the U.S., Popular with Californians
    Golden Gate Media21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Bride's Stepfather Refuses to Pay for Her Destination Wedding in Hawaii—Even Though He Funded His Biological Daughter's Nuptials in Mexico
    brides.com1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy