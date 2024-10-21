Open in App
    Council members say city should halt efforts to bring on convention center hotel amid ongoing investigation

    By Anthony Warren,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 4
    Ghost of Buckwheat
    1d ago
    The town is dead. Why spend that much money now? It will take years to overcome the damage that has been done for the past 27 years. The city with soul is now a hole.
    y'all
    1d ago
    It is ridiculous for them to actually not do their job which is to get a convention hotel built for the convention center! What sense does that make? There should be no excuses to not do your job! There is only one decent hotel downtown Jackson! Jackson could bring in more money for the convention center and to the downtown area if it had a convention center hotel and the hotel should be conveniently connected to the convention center! The hotel should have suites and be multi purposed! Having a hotel is typical in most convention centers! Why deny Jackson a hotel because of people not being able to be ethical. Show the citizens of Jackson and everyone else that the leaders entrusted can get the hotel done!
