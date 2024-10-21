Quartz
McDonald's is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer
By Francisco Velasquez,1 days ago
By Francisco Velasquez,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 127
Add a Comment
KATHIE GLAZNER 52
1d ago
Ruby Moody-Harris
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent2 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News1 day ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
Next Impulse Sports9 days ago
The New Republic21 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
The New Republic12 days ago
USA TODAY4 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite7 days ago
Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times7 days ago
Quartz4 hours ago
NBC Bay Area4 days ago
Raw Story18 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
Raw Story19 days ago
The New Republic28 days ago
Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims He Will 'Defleet' Inflation, ‘Stable Genius’ Gaffe Sparks Online Mockery: 'We Are Doomed'
Business Times9 days ago
Lara Trump Tells Kristen Welker Trump Was Just ‘Joking Around’ When Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’
Mediaite20 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite2 days ago
6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
People3 days ago
McDonald's distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics
Quartz22 hours ago
‘Disaster in Pennsylvania’: Democrats Warn Kamala Harris Campaign May Cost Election in Pivotal Battleground State
Business Times7 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
BIN: Black Information Network2 days ago
the-independent.com4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.