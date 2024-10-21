Open in App
    fox32chicago.com

    Suburban man sentenced to 32 years after fatal shooting at Gurnee Mills in 2021

    By Maggie Duly,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 4
    Kelly
    1d ago
    He’ll be out in less than 10
    Fred Younes
    2d ago
    lake county needs a new DA instead of that soft on crime Soros back Rinehart, VOTE for Mar Cole to end this madness
