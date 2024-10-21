Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    Trade Tracker: Amy Raskin buys IonQ

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Time to be a little bit cautious': Norway's $1.8 trillion wealth fund issues stock market warning
    CNBC11 hours ago
    Seaport Research's Richard Safran on Boeing: The bad news is already baked into the stock
    CNBC2 hours ago
    Take these 5 free popular online courses to improve your happiness and well-being
    CNBC2 days ago
    Gold scales record peak as U.S. election jitters drive safe-haven rush
    CNBC1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Biden extends student loan payment pause by 6 months for 8 million SAVE plan borrowers
    CNBC2 days ago
    If you can answer 'yes' to these 6 questions, you're more successful than you think
    CNBC10 hours ago
    We continue to support Ukraine reconstruction: European Investment Bank president says
    CNBClast hour
    Suze Orman swears by one retirement account: 'You have to be crazy' to use another—'I don't care what tax bracket you're in'
    CNBC6 hours ago
    Gold pauses for breath as U.S. yields, dollar move higher
    CNBC2 days ago
    'New bullish phase'? As gold hits another high, analysts say more records are in sight
    CNBC1 day ago
    10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4.25%, hits highest level since late July
    CNBC13 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Here are the new federal income tax brackets for 2025—the standard deduction is now up to $30,000
    CNBC1 day ago
    Gold's record rally pauses due to stronger dollar, higher yields
    CNBC13 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Walmart will start delivering prescriptions to customers' doorsteps as CVS and Walgreens struggle
    CNBC1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    31-year-old moved to Wyoming with her husband to run a motel on track to bring in $412,000 in 2024: 'I freaking love it here'
    CNBC1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Tesla shares jump 10% on profit beat as company benefits from environmental credits
    CNBC5 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Amazon to shut down speedy brick-and-mortar delivery service
    CNBC1 day ago
    Billionaire Ripple founder has given more than $11.8 million to Harris campaign
    CNBC2 days ago
    Mortgage demand drops to its lowest level since July, as interest rates return to summer highs
    CNBC10 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy