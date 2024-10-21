Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • consequence.net

    Mike Flanagan Developing Stephen King’s Carrie as TV Series for Amazon

    By Eddie Fu,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Vicki Nauck
    2d ago
    Give it a rest please. Try a new author besides King. There are a lot of them out there.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Netflix Announces Beef Season 2 Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny
    consequence.net1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    The Cast of Shrinking on Improv, Personal Growth, and the Music That Picks Them Up: Podcast
    consequence.net5 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune15 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy