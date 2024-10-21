Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bloody Elbow

    Max Holloway confronted 384lb Power Slap star ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ during their days as classmates in high school

    By Jordan Ellis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    UFC Strawweight Diana Belbita Rips Fans Over ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Dirty’ Comments On Her Recent Photo
    MiddleEasy2 days ago
    Ilia Topuria barely survived ‘unbelievable’ 40-second knockdown to score one of the best KOs of the year in enemy territory
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    ‘I know I’m tough’… Brendan Schaub continues to send aggressive warnings to Nate Diaz after telling UFC legend he will ‘snap his neck’
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Ilia Topuria surprisingly names an opponent he believes is more dangerous than Max Holloway as he vows to be ‘super aggressive’ at UFC 308
    Bloody Elbow8 hours ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter16 hours ago
    El Chapo sons confirm worst kept cartel secret: there's a plea deal in the works
    ABC 7 Chicago1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'In her mug shot, she's smiling. I've never seen this': Prosecutor, judge stunned by remorseless mom who starved and tortured son in home akin to 'concentration camp'
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Dan Hooker is keen to fight Conor McGregor but harbors doubts about the Irishman’s UFC return
    Bloody Elbow6 hours ago
    UFC star Tracy Cortez drops sideline stunner in mini shorts on MNF
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI23 hours ago
    ‘This Topuria-Holloway fight is terrible’… Dana White previews UFC 308, admits it ‘sucks’ that someone must lose in the main event
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘He should be arrested’… fans blast MMA fighter for landing vicious head kick in viral boxing clip
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Conor McGregor announces BKFC video game, with a promise that it will provide ‘Fast-paced action and nasty cuts’
    Bloody Elbow4 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    ‘Call me’… UFC Vegas 99 winner offers to step in on short notice after UFC 308 fight reportedly falls through due to injury
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Raul Rosas Jr. pulled from Muhammad Mokaev bout in Abu Dhabi — ‘UFC wouldn't let him compete’
    MMAmania.com2 days ago
    Muay Thai Fighter Disqualified After Leaving His Opponent Unconscious With Brutal Illegal Soccer Kick
    MiddleEasy2 days ago
    Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul’s ‘don’t charge at me’ warning with neck workout footage and bold fight prediction
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Mike Bajakian Officially Named Utah's Interim Offensive Coordinator
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Francis Ngannou addresses controversial refereeing in his PFL heavyweight title victory over Renan Ferreira
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘Ilia Topuria can put him down’… Tom Aspinall predicts that Max Holloway will be knocked down by ‘El Matador’ using crucial technique at UFC 308
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Did Trump Fart On Stage? Jimmy Kimmel Reviews The Gassy Evidence
    HuffPost12 days ago
    Brendan Schaub goes absolutely scorched Earth on Nate Diaz: ‘You’re from Sacramento!’
    MMAmania.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy