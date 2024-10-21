Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMDT.com

    Dover Middle School employee selected for award

    By Sarah Ash,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post3 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1M every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill3 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    FCS Notebook: Missouri State, Delaware Aren’t Playoff Eligible, But They’ll Be Factors In The Postseason Picture
    herosports.com23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Yes, the Portal in Philadelphia is damaged. Here's what happened.
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Trump makes fries at Philadelphia McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy