Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX Sports

    Sports betting roundup: Many bettors wagering on the NFL find success again

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs still No. 1; Lions, Packers move up; Vikings drop
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    The Biggest NFL Upsets in Week 7 - 2024
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    The Latest Jayden Daniels Update From Adam Schefter Isn’t Great
    sportsmockery.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    First bets: Early picks for NFL Week 8
    ESPN2 days ago
    Alabama Crimson Tide: Will the Tide make the 12-team playoff? | Joel Klatt Show
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow8 days ago
    Michigan's Sherrone Moore won't commit to starting QB ahead of Michigan State game
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    2024 Big Ten power rankings: Can Indiana turn league's power trio into a quartet?
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Lebron James, Bronny become first-ever father-son duo to play together in NBA game
    FOX Sports14 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Monday Night Football prediction, odds, line, spread: Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks from NFL expert on 50-22 run
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    NFL Week 7 Big Bets Recap: Bettor loses $110k after Niners can't cover vs. Chiefs
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cheapest ticket prices for Yankees-Dodgers World Series soaring above $1000
    FOX Sports21 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Saquon Barkley red-hot in revenge game; Brock Purdy still can't beat Chiefs
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy