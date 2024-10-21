Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SB Nation

    Aaron Rodgers thinks it’s the media’s fault he threw 2 INTs and the Jets defense crumbled

    By James Dator,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 411
    Add a Comment
    Air222
    3h ago
    Of course he does. Nothing is ever his fault. Time to retire old man. You just ain’t got it anymore
    Jon Small
    7h ago
    Asshole
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    NFL Cheerleaders 'Removed' From Sideline Before Primetime Game
    The Spun1 day ago
    VIDEOS: Cameras Caught Aaron Rodgers Sniffing Something Suspicious On The Sideline During Jets’ Loss To Steelers On ‘SNF’
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Ciara Reacts To Russell Wilson's First Win With The Pittsburgh Steelers
    The Spun2 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers lashes out after brutal game
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Jets: Aaron Rodgers Destroyed For Blaming Most Ridiculous Reason For Steelers Loss
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith Says 1 QB May Need To Retire
    thecoldwire.com2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Refs Accused Of 'Rigging' Sunday Night's Steelers vs. Jets Game
    The Spun2 days ago
    Xavier Newman injury updates: New York Jets’ lineman carted off with spinal injury
    SB Nation2 days ago
    If a woman wants you to make a move, she’ll usually exhibit these 6 body language signs
    Baseline2 days ago
    Rob Gronkowski absent from Fox NFL Sunday for Week 7 as viewers fear he may ‘never come back’ on air
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Fans Outraged at Joe Buck During Ravens, Buccaneers Monday Night Football
    FanBuzz1 day ago
    Packers fan who stopped Joe Mixon's Lambeau Leap attempt ejected – or was he?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show2 days ago
    The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Trade Justin Fields to the New York Giants
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Davante Adams Reveals What 'Pisses' Him Off After Losing in Jets Debut
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson will never play another down
    rolling out2 days ago
    Dallas Cowboys rumors head coach Mike McCarthy has been fired by owner Jerry Jones escalate as fans spot trend
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com7 days ago
    Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Addresses Being Caught Picking His Nose During Sunday Night’s Loss To The Steelers: ‘I’ve Never Eaten My Boogers’
    FanBuzz1 day ago
    Davante Adams Had Saddest Quote on Jets’ Season After Playing Just One Game
    Sports Illustrated2 days ago
    There Are Growing Calls For Aaron Rodgers To Retire
    The Spun2 days ago
    UPS Driver Caught on Camera Leaving Pro-Trump Signs on Kamala-Supporter's Lawn While Delivering Packages
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    NFL fans furious as ESPN 'Monday Night Football' game not shown on TV
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Cris Collinsworth Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on 'Sunday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy