Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wlrn.org

    Development plans for Loehmann’s Plaza in Palm Beach Gardens remain uncertain

    By WLRN Public Media,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Jeff Bourne
    1d ago
    Such great memories of dating in the 80s and all our friends going to the movie cinema. There was also a Taco Viva across the parking lot on the north side. The past few years I would detail my car there which was like stepping back in time , because the plaza and Cinema at least still looked the same . More friggin condo$ on the way.😑
    Elizabeth Morello
    2d ago
    I’m surprised FPL did not claim it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    FEMA conspiracy theories have existed for decades. How the internet has amplified them
    wlrn.org9 hours ago
    The Tiny Seafood Restaurant In Florida Where Your Lobster Pasta Dreams Come True
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    This Florida Flea Market Covers 55-Acres With Over 700 Merchants On-Site
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Gated Florida Community In Shock After Hired Help Severs Off Landlord's Nose with Machete: 'Nothing Ever Happens Here'
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Get cracking during Stone Crab season at these must visit restaurants
    FanSided2 days ago
    Florida Among The Most Unsafe States In The Nation, According To A Recent Study
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Florida Republicans Are Trying To Change A 25-Year Precedent
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Beloved Florida Spot Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' Places In America
    WHYI Y1001 day ago
    Best Pizza in Florida: 6 Must-Try Pizza Shops
    eastcoasttraveller.com2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1002 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Upscale Italian Food Coming to Boynton Beach This January
    Business Debut1 day ago
    What to know about Florida Senate race as Scott, Mucarsel-Powell face off
    CBS Miami2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy