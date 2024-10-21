Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wabi.tv

    Lisbon High football team faces 2-year varsity ban after forfeiting final 4 games of season

    By WMTW,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Bryan Wilson
    23h ago
    Yeah I wouldn’t want my children going to a school where assaults and hazing is allowed and only stopped when brought to court!
    Tonya
    1d ago
    Still calling it a "hazing incident", eh? Not a sexual assault?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Maine high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Lisbon football hazing investigation could lead to a two-year varsity ban
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    What’s Next for The Maine Mall, Portland, ME?
    bestattractions.org10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    18-year old pro hockey player Tyler Totten has been arrested after the death of a 41-year-old
    bruinsinsider.com2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    These ladybug imposters are trying to get into Maine houses
    WPFO1 day ago
    In Maine’s probate courts, most adults placed in guardianships don’t have lawyers
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Maine musician is making a living on his own terms
    Bangor Daily News1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 days ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile23 hours ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Woman rescued, husband found dead about 200 yards away after couple went missing in Maine woods
    USA TODAY2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy