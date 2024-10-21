Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 9to5Mac

    Like iPhone, Apple Watch may soon be a car key for Tesla drivers

    By Zac Hall,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    watchOS 11.1 RC available now, with public launch next week
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Apple Watch Series 10 after one month: It’s the anti-Ultra model
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Apple reminds us that the new iPad mini is available today
    9to5Mac4 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 will have a waitlist, here’s how to jump the line
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    TikTok diagnosed creator with Type 1 diabetes before his doctor did
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    iPad mini 7 can also be restored wirelessly from another iOS device
    9to5Mac17 hours ago
    MagSafe Monday: LISEN phone holder is a must-have travel accessory for frequent fliers
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Apple @ Work Podcast: JNUC recap
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    iOS 18.1 includes bug fixes for iPhone 16, car key, and more
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Carriers don’t want to unlock your iPhone, say it’s for your own good
    9to5Mac3 hours ago
    Apple and Goldman Sachs fined over $89 million for ‘Apple Card failures’
    9to5Mac2 hours ago
    iOS 17.7.1 is coming soon for iPhone users not yet on iOS 18
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Jony Ive’s former design team is nearly all gone from Apple, has it mattered?
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    iOS 18.1 upgrades business messaging with RCS support
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    iPhone roadmap is ‘most ambitious in the product’s history,’ per John Ternus
    9to5Mac2 days ago
    Meta testing Face ID-like video selfie to recover your Instagram or Facebook account
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza8 days ago
    New iPad mini reviews: Jelly scrolling is fixed (probably)
    9to5Mac1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Why the Apple Intelligence delays? What about the new Siri? Craig Federighi explains [Video]
    9to5Mac6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy