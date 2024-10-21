Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLWT 5

    Medical marijuana on the ballot in cities, counties across Kentucky

    By Emily Sanderson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Nelson Watkins
    1d ago
    I know it helps people with medical problems like vision problems cancer anxiety I am sure there are more uses . Marijuana has had a bad wrap for decades it has positive uses unlike alcohol which has caused more problems than marijuana .
    Lana Gibson
    1d ago
    Just make it recreational. so that people can get it for health problems..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Social Security Just Announced a Cost-of-Living Increase—Here’s How Much You’ll Get
    Reader's Digest4 days ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Uncovering Value: Bicentennial Quarter Could Be Worth Nearly $90 Million
    goaifa.com3 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
    New York Post2 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Social Security Retirees Are in for an Unpleasant Surprise in 2025
    Motley Fool3 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Texas troopers find 134 illegal immigrants near border, some from Iran, authorities say
    Fox News4 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Kentucky Man Declared Dead Wakes Up on Operating Table as Hospital Prepares to Extract His Organs: 'Hey, I'm Still Here'
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Attorney for former Letcher sheriff accused of murdering judge wants trial to be held in Letcher County
    WEKU2 days ago
    Two nearby state parks named among Ohio's best for fall foliage
    WLWT 54 days ago
    66-year-olds who meet these requirements will get a $4,018 Social Security check on this date
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers
    Kentucky Wildcats On SI2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    I quit my job to look after my grandchildren. My son initially paid me $10 an hour, but now I gladly do it for free.
    Insider6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy