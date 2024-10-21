Open in App
    • 22 WSBT

    Man accused of hitting police vehicle, charged with OWI in Lake County

    By WSBT 22,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Traci Tamulevicz
    1d ago
    People who drink to excess and get behind the wheel are the opitome of selfish.
    David Repya
    1d ago
    He'd of been home eating chips if Weed was legit..
