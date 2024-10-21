NOLA.com
A fake post had people showing up for Saints tryouts at the team's facility. 'This is crazy.'
By RASHAD MILLIGAN,2 days ago
By RASHAD MILLIGAN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
FuckJeffLandry_HeMustGeaux
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Spun2 days ago
Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
The US Sun1 day ago
NOLA.com1 day ago
Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
Howie Long tells Fox NFL Sunday colleague ‘looking good’ over classy outfit and says ‘you got the big money’
The US Sun1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
uInterview.com6 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com4 days ago
Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
playersbio.com7 days ago
Woman, 63, with alopecia ‘humiliated’ after reportedly being asked to leave pub over face tattoo: ‘Shock to my character’
New York Post6 days ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
J. Souza12 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Who was buried at site of proposed Louisiana plastics plant? New research points to enslaved people.
NOLA.com1 day ago
NOLA.com8 hours ago
NOLA.com1 day ago
'He has been stealing from me': This Atlanta millionaire discovered her husband lied on their prenup, wiped out their savings and has stolen roughly $386K. Ramsey Show hosts are shocked
moneywise.com8 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
NOLA.com21 hours ago
Rob Gronkowski absent from Fox NFL Sunday for Week 7 as viewers fear he may ‘never come back’ on air
The US Sun2 days ago
David Heitz14 days ago
NOLA.com18 hours ago
Athlon Sports1 day ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
David Heitz10 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.