Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    DeAndre Hopkins missed fourth quarter of Sunday’s game with lower leg soreness

    By Josh Alper,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: “We went for the dollars”
    NBC Sports13 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels questionable to return with rib injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Packers activate DL Jonathan Ford from IR, release LS Matt Orzech
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Deshaun Watson carted off the field with right leg injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    Three-Point Stance: Signing Day, top classes, sneaky Syracuse
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    New Raiders owner Tom Brady had pregame interview with Patrick Mahomes
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Diontae Johnson: I’m frustrated, but I can’t play every position, make every play
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jerry Jones visits again with radio hosts he threatened to fire
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Bill Belichick on Jerod Mayo: When you criticize players publicly, it doesn’t always go over well
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    Nicole Auerbach’s Week 9 College Football Playoff projection: Lions, Tigers and Hoosiers land bids
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Jalen Suggs, Magic reportedly agree to five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born Dodgers ace who inspired ‘Fernandomania,’ has died at age 63
    NBC Sports13 hours ago
    Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Mike McCarthy: There’s room for improvement, but don’t agree with Troy Aikman’s word selection
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Ricky Pearsall makes his debut
    NBC Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy