    I-93 expansion in Concord and Bow now has $370 million pricetag

    By New Hampshire Public Radio,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Ethereal
    1d ago
    can you imagine how many low income apartments that could have built in a housing CRISIS?
    philip
    1d ago
    This to enable easy commute to the Boston area. I don’t want to pay for that. Let them go back to Massachusetts.
