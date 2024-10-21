Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • klkntv.com

    Driver accused of DUI in crash on Highway 77 in south Lincoln

    By Nolan Dorn,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Very fortunate these people weren't seriously hurt.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Beloved Nebraska Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    KXKT KAT 103.7FM1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Garth Brooks submits photo of rape accuser into evidence after revealing her name
    AL.com4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Blue Dot' in Nebraska draws boldface political names
    ABC News3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy